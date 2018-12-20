Recently, Simmba actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh made their debut in the Toodles series, but this time it was director Rohit Shetty who garnered all the attention. Sara, Ranveer and Rohit joined the IGT judges to promote their upcoming film Simmba. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 28.

Karan Johar’s “Toodles” series is breaking the Internet lately and it is Malaika Arora and mostly Kirron Kher who should be credited to take these short videos to another level. So far, Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal has made his debut on the “Toodles” series and the list of stars who have featured in the videos is going to be extended soon. Recently, Simmba actors Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh made their debut in the Toodles series, but this time it was director Rohit Shetty who garnered all the attention.

As always, the video started with “Morning Mallah” aka Malaika who was looking ravishing in her outfit, then shifted to Sara who was sporting a classy pair of shades than to debonair Ranveer Singh. Finally, Karan took in frame Kirron Kher who like always criticised Karan’s dressing style. However, in the entire video, it was director Rohit Shetty who kept waving to Karan was the one looked adorable. Don’t believe us, take a look at this awesome video:

Meanwhile, Sara, Ranveer and Rohit joined the IGT judges to promote their upcoming film Simmba. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 28. In the film, Ranveer is playing a corrupted and rowdy cop opposite to Sara Ali Khan. The film also marks a cameo of Singham Ajay Devgan.

Before posting the video, Karan has also shot another Toodle video especially with the star cast of Simmba and well, it is too adorable to miss too. Take a look:

Here’s an assortment of all the Toodles series that Karan has posted so far, take a look:

