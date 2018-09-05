Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in a recent interview to PTI said he had no idea that after Bigg Boss season 3, the show was offered to Shah Rukh Khan after Amitabh Bachchan. Check out the reason why Shah Rukh Khan couldn't sign the show.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is back with a bang with Bigg Boss season 12, and, there is no end to the excitement to watch the show. Like every year, this time too, the show is grabbing headlines for every single detail. There is the latest buzz in the air that Salman Khan didn’t know that Bigg Boss was offered to Shah Rukh Khan after Amitabh Bachchan.

While speaking to PTI, Salman Khan said he had recently come to know that the original choice for Bigg Boss was Shah Rukh Khan. But he couldn’t make it due to his work commitments. at the time when he was offered he was shooting in Prague and he had a shoulder injury. So, he couldn’t do it and that’s how he (Salman Khan) had come on board. I thanked him and Colors for giving him Bigg Boss. He made this statement at the launch of the Bigg Boss 12 in Goa.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 12: Salman Khan introduces Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa as first jodi

Additionally, speaking about his association with Bigg Boss, Salman Khan told PTI media persons that he had no idea about his contribution towards Bigg Boss success or its brand value. The important thing which had mattered him is the tuning with people which she had shared with them.

Recently, Salman Khan introduced Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first jodi for their show. Bharti Singh, during the launch of the show, revealed the strategy and said even if Haarsh came out to finish their work commitment she would stay in the house to win it.

Giving a theme as vichitra jodis this year, as per reports, there will be 21 contestants consisted of celebrities and commoners. Celebrities who are in pairs will enter as individuals. Further elaborating on the same, reports have suggested five commoner pairs, five solo commoners and six solo celebs will participate. Salman Khan will pair the single contestants on the day of Bigg Boss 12 premiere.

Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors starting September 16.

