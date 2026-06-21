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Home > Entertainment News > Not Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun Or Rajinikanth: This Bollywood Star Became India’s Highest-Paid Actor After A Rs 3,200 Crore Blockbuster

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun Or Rajinikanth: This Bollywood Star Became India’s Highest-Paid Actor After A Rs 3,200 Crore Blockbuster

For years, the title of India’s highest-paid actor has belonged either to Bollywood’s Khans or to South Indian megastars such as Rajinikanth, Yash and Allu Arjun.

India’s Highest-Paid Actor Is No Longer A Khan Or A South Superstar (Photo: X)
India’s Highest-Paid Actor Is No Longer A Khan Or A South Superstar (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 14:08 IST

The Indian film industry has always been fascinated by numbers. From opening-day collections to lifetime box-office records, few topics generate as much discussion as the money earned by the stars themselves. For decades, Bollywood’s biggest paydays belonged to the industry’s most established names. Then came the rise of pan-India cinema, where stars from Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films began commanding fees that often exceeded those of their Bollywood counterparts. Now, according to industry reports, Ranveer Singh has emerged as India’s highest-paid actor, thanks to the extraordinary commercial performance of Dhurandhar and an unconventional deal that tied his earnings directly to the film’s success.

Unlike traditional salary agreements, the actor reportedly opted for a profit-sharing arrangement, a model that has become increasingly popular among top-tier stars in recent years.

What Changed The Economics Of Stardom?

For much of the 1990s and early 2000s, actor remuneration followed a simple formula. Stars charged a fixed fee, regardless of whether a film succeeded or failed. At the time, earning Rs 1 crore per film was considered a milestone. Industry icons such as Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi were among the first actors to break that barrier, setting a new benchmark for the industry. As Bollywood expanded globally, the numbers escalated. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan became synonymous with massive paydays, often earning far more than their contemporaries.

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The arrival of pan-India blockbusters changed the equation again. Films such as Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa and RRR transformed regional stars into national phenomena. Actors like Rajinikanth, Yash and Allu Arjun began commanding fees that reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore and, in some cases, even approached Rs 200 crore when profit-sharing was included. But the biggest earnings increasingly came not from salaries but from ownership.

Why Is Dhurandhar Being Seen As A Game-Changer?

The answer lies in scale. According to reports, Dhurandhar was originally conceived as a single project before eventually expanding into a two-part saga. The films went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Indian cinema, reportedly earning more than Rs 3,200 crore worldwide. Industry reports suggest that Ranveer Singh did not take his standard acting fee for the project. Instead, he agreed to a profit-sharing structure and later invested additional funds when production costs increased.

That decision appears to have paid off. By linking his earnings directly to the film’s performance, the actor reportedly secured a payday that surpasses the fees traditionally associated with India’s biggest stars. While the exact figures remain unconfirmed, trade analysts believe the deal has placed him at the top of the industry’s earnings ladder.

Does This Signal A New Era For Bollywood Stars?

Increasingly, yes. The world’s biggest movie stars have long embraced profit-sharing arrangements. Hollywood actors such as Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. famously earned fortunes through backend deals rather than fixed salaries. India is now witnessing a similar trend.

Instead of demanding massive upfront payments, many leading actors are choosing to share financial risk with producers. When films succeed, the rewards can be exponentially larger than a traditional fee.

This approach also allows producers to manage budgets more effectively while giving actors a greater stake in a project’s success. Ranveer Singh’s reported earnings from Dhurandhar may become one of the most visible examples of this model working on a large scale.

Where Does Ranveer Singh Stand In India’s Star Hierarchy Now?

The debate over who is India’s biggest star is unlikely to end anytime soon. Box-office success depends on multiple factors, including scripts, directors, marketing and audience trends. But when it comes to financial influence, Dhurandhar has undeniably strengthened Ranveer Singh’s position. Just a few years ago, conversations about India’s highest-paid actors typically revolved around the Khans, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Allu Arjun or Yash.

Today, Ranveer Singh’s name has entered that conversation in a much bigger way. If the reported figures surrounding Dhurandhar are accurate, the actor has not only delivered one of the biggest hits of his career but may also have rewritten the rules of how Bollywood stars earn money in the modern era. And in an industry obsessed with records, that may be his most significant achievement yet.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Finalists Leaked? Reports Claim Rohit Shetty’s Show Has Entered Its Final Phase

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Not Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun Or Rajinikanth: This Bollywood Star Became India’s Highest-Paid Actor After A Rs 3,200 Crore Blockbuster
Tags: Bollywoodbox officeDhurandharranveer singh

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Not Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun Or Rajinikanth: This Bollywood Star Became India’s Highest-Paid Actor After A Rs 3,200 Crore Blockbuster
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