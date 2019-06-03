Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is among the highly anticipated films of the year, which will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. Recently, the director of the film revealed that Shahid Kapoor was not the first choice for the film.

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor is currently winning millions of hearts with his upcoming film Kabir Singh. Starting from the teaser, trailer to the songs, everything has hit all the right chords with the audience. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also features Kiara Advani in lead roles. Recently, in an interview the director of the film Sandeep Vanga, revealed that while planning for the film, Shahid Kapoor was not the original choice for Kabir Singh.

He revealed that the producers initially approached Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for the role of Kabir Singh. But before this, he was already in talks with Shahid Kapoor so he couldn’t jump and finalised Shahid for the role. The director further opened about Kiara Advani and revealed that earlier Tara Sutaria was finalised for the female lead role but because of her ongoing commitments, she took an exit and Kiara was finalised.

He further added upon saying that Kiara is extremely professional while performing and understood the character very well. This will be the first collaboration of Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani and after the songs, it is expected that both of them will share amazing chemistry on-screen.

Kabir Singh is a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy of 2017. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Cine1 and narrates the story of an alcoholic surgeon, who follows a self-destructive path after his partner decides to marry someone else. The film will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. Moreover, the songs of the film– Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga has already created buzz on social media.

Shahid Kapoor last appeared in film Batti Gul Meter Chalo with costars Yami Gautam, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film garnered mixed responses from the critics as well as fans and performed averagely at the box office.

