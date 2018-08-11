Not Shotgun Shaadi but Jabariya Jogi is the title of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie. Prashant Singh directorial, Jabariya Jogi is made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment. Sources close to the maker so the film, Sidharth Malhotra came across this word during the readings and suggested the name to the makers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to make the official announcement of Jabariya Jogi. The love saga will be a Prashant Singh directorial. Made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment, the movie will star Sidharth Malhotra and Prineeti Chopra. Yesterday, August 10, the Balai Motion Pictures took to its official Twitter handle to let the fans know that the movie has gone on floors. The film was earlier titled as Shotgun Shaadi. As per sources, the movie will be shot in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar. A source close to the makers told Deccan Chronicle that the makers thought Shotgun Shaadi is not an apt name for the movie that will once again star Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra after Hasee Toh Phasee. The movie is based on pakadwa vivaah that is why the makers decided to change the title of the movie to Jabariya Jodi.

Sidharth was noted saying that it is an exciting film for Parineeti and him to come back together as a couple on screen. This movie has a mix of humour and good content. The Student Of The Year actor came across this word during the readings and told the team about it. The makers liked the name Jabariya Jodi for the film.

The writer of the upcoming film Sanjeev K Jha was noted saying that the movie is a rom-com around forced weddings that happen in Bihar and some other parts of the country. He was surprised to find the crime record bureau’s data which said that more kidnappings for marriage took place in Bihar than for ransom in recent years. This may seem funny initially but they’re equally tragic, he further added.

