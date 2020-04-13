Though, Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 ended long back, but the buzz around the contestants is in no mood to end anytime soon. From their collaborations, their interviews to their future plans, all the contestants are busy entertaining their fans with their ongoing projects. Among which music videos were the one common among all starting from Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. Now recently, while interacting with a media portal, Rashami Desai revealed about her desire of doing a music video.

Though there is official confirmation about the project, Dil Se Dil Tak actress chose Bollywood rapper Badshah leaving behind Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In the live chat, Rashami Desai revealed that she is keen to work with Badshah in one of his music videos as she loves his work. She added if anytime soon, she gets an offer, she will want to share the screens with Badshah as this is her dream.

Not just this, Rashami Desai also opened up about her Badshah’s last project Genda Phool and said that she loved his creativity in the song as the lines were so perfect, further the charm added by Jacqueline Fernandez was like an icing on the cake. Now, if this collaboration happens anytime soon, it will be great news for all Rashami Desai fans.

Further, there are also reports that all the three Jodi’s of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma might also appear in Salman Khan’s show Nach Baliye Season 10 and entertain the fans with their magic once again.

