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Home > Entertainment News > Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here

Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here

Ranveer Singh reportedly earned Rs 325 crore from the blockbuster Dhurandhar duology through a profit-sharing deal, making him one of Indian cinema's highest earners.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 16:51 IST

Ranveer Singh just joined the club of Indian cinema’s top earners, taking home an estimated Rs 325 crore from the hit Dhurandhar duology. What pushed his earnings so high? Instead of locking in a standard fee, he went for a profit-sharing deal, so his payday grew right along with the movies’ success. That strategy puts him in the same league as stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, who’ve made fortunes by betting on their films’ box office. 

Ranveer Singh emerges biggest star of 2026

Hindustan Times reports that Ranveer passed on his usual acting fee and opted to tie his income directly to the movies’ box office, satellite, streaming, and music revenue. Basically, he had skin in the game. Word is, he even chipped in more money when production costs went up, which earned him a bigger slice of the final profits.

The Dhurandhar series started as one film but split into two, and both smashed it at the box office. If this Rs 325 crore figure holds up, Ranveer, now 40, sits right near the top in terms of earnings. Profit-sharing is getting more popular among A-list actors, but it’s a gamble. There’s no guaranteed paycheck; you win if the movie wins, but you can also lose big. Of course, when things go right, like with Dhurandhar, the payoff blows regular salaries out of the water.

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Naturally, those numbers spark comparisons with heavyweights like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas, who’ve all scored huge checks through similar deals. 

What is Ranveer Singh’s net worth in 2026?

Ranveer Singh’s net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs. 400 crore ($48-$50 million). He has a considerable amount of money, which puts him on the list of the top 5 most valuable Indian celebrities, with a brand value of Rs. 2,000 crore. He derives revenues from a number of important sources:

The rate of film earnings is between Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 50 crore per movie. He has seen a surge in his earnings in recent years, such as the Dhurandhar franchise.

Brand Endorsements: He has been seen on numerous top brands, more than 40. He is charged between Rs. 3 crore and Rs. Rs.5 crore per endorsement deal, and around Rs. 80 lakh per sponsored social media post.

Business Investments: Ranveer is actively involved in investments. He owns a 50% stake in Elite Mindset, owns a protein snack brand called SuperYou and has launched Rangeela Vodka, which is a premium alcohol brand.

Luxury Assets: His real estate portfolio comprises an apartment in Bandra overlooking the sea that is valued at Rs. The total cash was Rs. 119 crore and a property worth Rs. 40 crore. He’s also the owner of an ‘elite car collection’ which comprises of a GMC Hummer EV 3X (Rs. A Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule (Rs. 4.57 crore), The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 sells for Rs. 4.3 crore and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 600 costs Rs. 4.9 crore. 3.2 crore).

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Finds Support Amid Don 3 Controversy; Prerna Arora Says ‘People Should Celebrate…’

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Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here
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Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here
Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here
Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here
Not SRK, Not Rajinikanth. Ranveer Singh Emerges As Biggest Star With Rs. 325 Crore Earnings, Check His Net Worth Here

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