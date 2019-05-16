Rajkummar Rao recently revealed that he was the first choice to play the role of Laxmi's Agarwal's husband in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak, which is now given to Vikrant Massey. He further revealed that he loved the script but it was because of lack of time that he couldn't appear in the film.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his versatile roles in the films. The actor loves to step out of his comfort zone and conquers many hearts with his innocence and simple attitude. Recently, the actor revealed that earlier the role of Laxmi Aggarwal’s husband which is now played by Vikrant Massey was given to Rajkummar Rao. He revealed that he just loved the script but due to ongoing commitments and messed up dates, he was unable to say yes for the project. He also revealed that he keeps on telling Deepika and Meghna that it was his loss.

The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, known as Malti in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. The film features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

Sometime back, Deepika Padukone’s first look in the character of an acid attack survivor created a buzz on social media. With innocence in her eyes and a smile after major suffering of life, the actor totally killed it. The first schedule of the film was shooted in Delhi and currently, the second shooting schedule is going on in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Deepika has taken a break from the shooting as she is currently gearing up for Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Rajkummar Rao last appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Esa Laga with Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor. The film had a unique storyline and created a big buzz on social media. Meanwhile, the actor is currently working with TV actor Mouni Roy in his upcoming film Made In China. The hardworking actor is also shooting for his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Rajkummar Rao did his acting debut in the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. Post to which he appeared in a series of hit films like Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Fanney Khan, Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actor will also appear with Janhvi Kapoor in their next film Rooh Afza.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App