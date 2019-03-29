Notebook box office collection Day 1: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl-starrer Notebook, which is a romantic drama that has been produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan under the banner of his production house Salman Khan Films has minted Rs 2 crore on the opening day, as per reports.

Notebook box office collection Day 1: After launching Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in 2018 film Loveyatri, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to once again launch newbies in Bollywood with the upcoming film of his production house—Notebook. Salman Khan will be launching Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in Bollywood through Notebook which has been released today—March 29. The film, which is facing a box office clash with Vidyut Jammwal-starrrer Junglee has earned Rs 2 crore on the first day of its release, according to latest reports.

It is being anticipated that Notebook will perform well at the box office only through a good word of mouth by the audience as Salman Khan Films’ last movie Loveyatri had also tanked at the box office despite the banner of Salman Khan Films. The lead actress of Notebook, Pranutan Bahl, is the daughter of veteran actor Mohnish Bahl. The film stars Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead role and is the official adaptation of the film Teacher’s Diary which was released in 2014.

Although the trailer of Notebook received a positive response, the poor publicity of the film has adversely affected its first-day box office collections. However, the fate of the film will be decided after the opening weekend. Notebook has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar and has been backed by none other than Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The songs of the film, such as Nai Lagda, Laila, Bhumro, Notebook Epilogue, Main Taare, Safar, gained positive response and it is being said that both the lead actors— Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl have delivered good performances in the film.

The film, which has been released on March 29, is facing a box office clash with Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant-starrer Junglee and is also facing tough competition with Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari which has been running successfully at the box office and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. Salman Khan has previously produced films like Race 3, Tubelight, Hero, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among a few others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More