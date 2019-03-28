Notebook box office collection prediction: Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl's debut film Notebook is all set to release this weekend on the cinema screens. At the ticket counters, Notebook will clash with Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee and will face stiff competition from prior releases like Kesari, Luka Chuppi and Badla.

Notebook box office collection prediction: It’s a new weekend and two new films i.e Notebook and Junglee are all set to hit the silver screens. Notebook marks the acting debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl and is being launched by none other than Salman Khan. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan, Notebook is reportedly a remake of 2014 film Teacher’s Diary and revolves around a love story between two individuals who have never meet each other.

The trailer of Notebook has garnered 15 million views while songs like Nai Lagda, Main Taare, Laila and Bumro could not manage to create a buzz. However, the fact that the film is being produced by Salman Khan and boasts of a captivating storyline can work in its favour. Looking at the buzz around the film, Notebook featuring debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is likely to earn Rs 2-3 crore on its opening day. However, the film may witness a significant growth after positive word of mouth.

Last year, Salman Khan had introduced his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in Bollywood with the film Loveyatri. Garnering mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience, Loveyatri earned a total collection of Rs 18.14 crore.

On the day of its release, Notebook will clash with Vidyut Jammwal’s film Junglee. Helmed by Hollywood action director Chuck Russell and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, the buzz around the film is also significantly low. The film revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s friendship with his pet elephant Bhola and his bid to protect his father’s elephant reserve from poacher’s racket. Considering the reception of Junglee’s trailer and fanbase of Vidyut Jammwal, Junglee is likely to earn Rs 1-Rs 1.5 crore.

However, it will be a tough fight for both the films to sustain and pose a threat to former releases like Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuupi.

#Kesari slows on Tue… North circuits continue to score and contribute to the total… Should cross ₹ 100 cr today/tomorrow… Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr. Total: ₹ 93.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 90.49 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

#LukaChuppi crosses ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 90.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

