Notebook celeb, audience review: As Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan’s debut film Notebook hits the screen on March 29, 2019, tremendous love and warmth along with the wishes from the film industry. At a special screening, prior to the release, several Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of the movie. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, it has been regarded as a feel-good film leaving an impression on fans’ minds. Receiving a thumbs up from even American YouTube sensation, Amanda Cerny along with Bollywood names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D’Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur, and Sangeeta Bijlani Notebook, has struck a chord with everyone. Amanda Cerny watched her first Bollywood movie at the premiere of Notebook. She said that the leading actors have killed the movie. She was surprised to know it’s their first film. The visuals which have been shot is really impressive and it is a fantastic film, and the director is God.

Reacting to the film, Bobby Deol said that it’s a very nice and sweet film. Praising the actor Pranutan, the actor Bobby Deol said it’s a feel-good movie which she enjoyed thoroughly. Kriti Sanon showcased her emotions for the film. She said that it’s a really sweet film, soulful and puts a smile on face especially at the end and the movie has received good messages. At two-three places, she felt it has touched really nice subjects that one can go and enjoy the film.

Not just the celebrities, audience has also equally applauded the film and welcomed it with their open hands.

Sidharth Malhotra said that it’s an amazing debut for both the actors, congratulations to them. It’s a lovely love story, one of its kind, and talks about more than just love.

Filmmaker Remo D’Souza said that Notebook is a beautiful and lovely film. Zaheer and Pranutan, the kids are amazing, it’s shot beautifully, everyone should watch the film.

Aayush Sharma expressed his thoughts on the film saying, it’s an amazing film, a very sweet and genuine. Pranutan and Zaheer had done an amazing job. He was very excited about the film. Also, he can’t wait to open it for the public, all the best for the film’s release.

Similarly, applauding the film, Sonakshi Sinha said she was excited about the debut of her friend Zaheer. She said that she loved the film and had left the theater with such a happy feeling that’s what a movie really should do.

Attending the special screening, Iulia Vantur said that she couldn’t contain her excitement for the film. It’s a beautiful movie that everyone had loved Pranutan and Zaheer’s work. It makes you happy and gives you a hope that love is there all the time and it will find you.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani also attended the premiere. The former actress said that even the interval left her to watch more. It’s a beautiful and honest film. She loved the kids. Pranutan and Zaheer are simply wonderful. Their performances are too honest to touch their heart.

Song Bumro has also received equal appreciation from the movie. Among them, those who had applauded the song are Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddhant Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Salman Khan.

Marking a debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, Notebook showcases the journey of Kabir who finds his love in a woman Pranutan, who wrote her story in a Notebook. Eventually, the book falls in his hand when he is employed to teach six kids in a remote location of Kashmir, thereby tracing Kabir’s emotional voyage to reach for Firdaus.

Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is directed by national award winning director Nitin Kakkar.

