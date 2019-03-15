One of the most-awaited movies will introduce you to a fresh talent, Zaheer Iqbal. Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal did a freezing stunt for his debut film. The recently released song 'Bumro' showcased the debutant actor diving in the lake. After impressing the audience with his dancing skills, Zaheer Iqbal is now winning hearts with his dedication and perseverance.

Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal did a freezing stunt for his debut film. The recently released song ‘Bumro’ showcased the debutant actor diving in the lake. In the freezing chills of Kashmir, Zaheer Iqbal had to dive in the cold lake for a particular scene in ‘Bumro’ as he attempts to go for the notebook in the water.

As the scene wasn’t done in one take, the actor had to go through the chills multiple times, however, the debutant strived hard to get the scene perfectly. All set for his big screen debut, Zaheer Iqbal has already created an immense buzz around the film.

After impressing the audience with his dancing skills, Zaheer Iqbal is now winning hearts with his dedication and perseverance. After garnering the humongous response for the first two songs of Notebook, the third song ‘Bumro’ has also garnered 5 Million views within no time.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation for the film. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question – can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing to life the interesting and exciting love story of Kabir and Firdaus. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x738rpg………………..

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More