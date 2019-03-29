Notebook movie review: Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl has hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. At the cinema screens, Notebook has clashed with Vidyut Jammwal's film Junglee.

Notebook movie review: A beautiful love story, Notebook starring debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl has released this weekend at the cinema screens. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Notebook is the official adaptation of 2014 Thai film The Teacher’s Diary. Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal) takes up the job of a school teacher in Kashmir and stumbles upon a diary of previous teacher Firdaus (Pranutan Bahl). As he flips through the pages of her diary, Kabir finds himself falling in love with her only to discover later that she is going to get married soon. While the plot sounds promising, the film critics feel that the execution could have been better.

Rachit Gupta in his review for Times Of India gave the film 3 stars. In the review, the film critic wrote that Notebook is an easy watch but the screenplay could have been much better. Although debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl do not have a lot of screen time together, they deliver promising performances. Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, the film is visually appealing but that is about it. The film critic added that if the writing was more creative, it could have achieved more.

In his review for Times Now, Film critic Gaurang Chauhan gave the film 3 stars and said that the film is all about old school romance. While the cinematography is out of the world and debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl deliver good performances, the drawback of Notebook is its writing and screenplay. The film critic noted that if you love old-school romance, Notebook is a film for you.

Confident and commanding… These words are apt for the two newcomers Salman Khan launches in #Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl… Filmed in the stunningly beautiful #Kashmir, #Notebook charms you with its simplistic plot and sensitive direction. pic.twitter.com/Quks20Xrwq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

'A beautiful love story..#notebook, a fragile lyrical ode to love that is bound to bring a smile to your face' 4 stars.Kaun aisi film banata hai ?hats off to Salman Khan for backing this ode to love @BeingSalmanKhan — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) March 28, 2019

Giving the film 2.5 stars, Film critic Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote in her review that Kashmir is the real attraction of Notebook. In the review, she has said that while the film touches upon the issues faced by Kashmiri civilians, it does not delve deeper into it and brushes it under a love story. The lead stars of the film deliver fine performances but hardly share the screen-space that makes their romance unremarkable. She added that the music of the film is also a big let down.

