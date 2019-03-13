Notebook movie song Bumro released: After Nai Lagda and Laila Bumro marks as the third song of the romantic movie Notebook. The song in a span of just a few minutes has garnered a very positive response and the fans are loving the recreated version of the song! Take a look at it inside!

The third song- Bumro from the romantic movie Notebook is finally out! Crooned by Kamaal Khan, penned by Kaushal Kishore and produced by Gaurav Vaswani the song Bumro is worth a watch with the kids laughing and dancing to the beats with Zaheer Iqbal. After Nai LAgda and Laila Bumro will be the third song from the film and even includes the signature step of original song Bumro!

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey against the backdrop of Kashmir. It is based on a love story of two people who have never met but still love each other. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the notebook has been bankrolled under the banner Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 studios production.

Watch full song Bumro here:

The movie Notebook is set to release this month on March 29,2019. The movie stars debutants Zaheer Iqbal And Pranutan Bahl in leading roles. Watch their songs- Nai Lagda and Laila here:

In about ten minutes the song has already garnered 50k views and the comments section is jampacked with compliments and appreciation from fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens.

