Notebook movie: Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question - can you fall in love with someone you never met? The Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing to life the interesting and exciting love story of Kabir and Firdaus.

A few days back, Salman Khan shared a poster of his new production, Notebook, featuring six kids who all play significant characters in the film. Interestingly, more than 200 kids from Kashmir had auditioned for the roles. Director Nitin Kakkar, along with the film’s lead cast, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, spent over a week in Srinagar to personally interact with all the children until they finally landed up with the chosen ones.

It was a very difficult choice to make because all the kids were so natural and pure in their auditions, says Kakkar. As seen in the film’s trailer, Notebook features a floating school with Zaheer and Pranutan playing teachers. The kids play important characters in the story’s narrative as they are the common bond between the two lead protagonists, Kabir (Zaheer) and Firdaus (Pranutan).

A few days ago, two songs from the film titled Nai Lagda and Laila got released which are garnering great response across the masses. Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation for the film.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More