The makers of the film recently dropped a new promo of the film on Twitter which is currently impressing fans to the fullest. It is a funny video of the lead actor Pranutan interacting with little kids in an adorable way. Talking about the film, Notebook is a romantic drama film directed by Nitin Kakkarand produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films.

After Zaheer Iqbal gave a glimpse of his sweet moments with the kids of Notebook, the makers have unveiled a facade from Pranutan’s cute interaction with a kid. Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook has dropped a short video capturing the funny moment of Pranutan’s chase to attain a letter which is lost amidst a natural situation. Highlighting the significance of Notebook in the film, the video showcases Pranutan’s eagerness to read a letter which the child has already used as a toilet paper due to the shortage of water is sure to make one laugh owing to the innocence and cuteness overloaded with young artists. Sharing the video the Salman Khan Films took to social media and tweeted saying Kids will be kids.

Not only this, the film has unveiled the much-awaited song voiced by Superstar Salman Khan, which highlights the love story of the lead pair Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. The song also features Salman Khan all decked up in a black leather jacket teamed up with a t-shirt and denim.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March, 29 2019.

Just a few days back, the makers also dropped a small video of the lead actor Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, Zaheer revealed about his dream which became true. He once told his friends that at a point of time he is dancing in a party and suddenly Salman Khan enters and says that I will launch this him. This dream of his became true when in reality this happened and Salman Khan gave him the opportunity to feature in Notebook, which is said to be a remake of 2014’s film Teacher’s Diary. On Valentine’s day, Salman Khan launched the first poster of the film and after that on February 22, 2019, the trailer of the film dropped.

