Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared the first poster of the upcoming romantic drama Notebook on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The film is launching Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of actor Nutan Bahl opposite Zaheer Iqbal in Bollywood. Notebook is set to hit the screens on 29 March and will release its trailer on 17 February.

Actor Salman Khan who has introduced many newcomers to Bollywood is yet another time going to launch debutants Panutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the forthcoming film Notebook. Granddaughter of the noted actor Nutan, Pranutan Bahl will be seen in the film opposite Zaheer Iqbal who is the son of Salman’s friend.

Khan recently took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster of the film with the caption asking is love can happen without meeting. He also mentioned that the film is about a unique love story which is directed by Nitin R Kakkar. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 29 while its trailer will be released on 17th this month. The love story is set in the background of Kashmir.

Zaheer who is the son of Dabangg actor’s childhood friend and was previously an assistant director in his film Jai Ho. According to the sources Salman has been personally giving training to Iqbal for the last few months and has in fact given him a sobriquet, Zahero. Salman had introduced him to the film industry in May last year with a tweet quoting how these kids grow up so soon. He also asked him to keep giving his best in the tweet.

The actor had tweeted stand tall and always bend backwards for those he loves and those who love him. Khan had also shared a childhood photograph with him. The actor had also shared his friend’s picture too with the tweet stating that he was his childhood friend Iqbal and that as a child he was actor’s bank and he still owes his friend Rs 2011.

