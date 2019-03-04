Bollywood's newbie Pranutan Bahl will be making her big debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook. The diva was recently caught talking about her experience of visiting Kashmir for the very first time. The actor visited Kashmir while she was shooting for Notebook and this is how she felt!

Granddaughter of veteran actress Nutan, the debutante is a lawyer by profession. The actress who visited Kashmir for the first time during the shoot is smitten by the beauty of the place.

Pranutan who belongs from an educational background, her first working tour to Kashmir with the crew filled her with the positive aura and energy that the place has. Pranutan was enthralled to witness heaven like a view of Kashmir, she visited the place even before she started her shoot.

Talking about Kashmir the actress says, “I was bowled over not just by the beauty of the place, but also by the people who are extremely caring and hospitable. In October we did a workshop for 10 days with kids and other members of the cast. We connected on another level. The Kashmiri actors would go out of the way to give me cues, help me out, and do the scenes. I think there was a lot of positive energy for the film”.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

