Notebook: The makers of the film recently shared behind the scene video in which she shared her entire journey of starting from auditions to the last day of the shoot. In the video, starting from her costar to her director, everyone praised the hardworking actor. Film Notebook is a remake of the film Teacher's Diary of 2014 and will hit the theatres on March 29, 2019.

Salman Khan’s production venture Notebook will introduce the world to two new faces, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl (who appeared in Hum Apke Hai Kon, Hum Saath Saath Hain) and granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan. The makers of the film have released a behind the scene video in which Pranutan talks about her journey of Notebook. The makers tweeted the From reel to real, know the journey of Pranutan Bahl aka Firdaus, in the making of Notebook.

Pranutan revealed the complete story when Salman called up her dad and said that there’s this role and she has to audition for it and dad immediately agreed. She further said that she heard the story the next day and she was bowled over. After which, she was called for the audition the next day. She shared the entire story and said it was a long audition of about four to five hours. She gave her auditions on July 2nd and she received a call on July 20, that she has been finalised for the movie. Further, Zaheer Iqbal quoted that Pranutan is a girl, anyone can fall in love with. Not only her costar her director also got impressed with Pranutan’s performance in the film and said that the leading lady very well proves that she belongs to the lineage of veteran actress Nutan. The best thing about her is she doesn’t carry that as baggage and sees it as an inspiration.

Pranutan is very passionate and emotional when it comes to her film. She also got very emotional when she shot for the last sequence of the film and said bi to the character of Firdaus. Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and it is presented by Salman Khan. The film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit The screens on 29th March 2019.

