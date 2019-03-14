Bollywood's bhai Salman Khan who has treated the audience by lending his voice to multiple songs over the years has been lauded for his valuable inputs for songs in Notebook. Salman Khan helped music composer Vishal Mishra with various inputs to the songs helping the relatively new composer to strengthen his abilities.

Salman Khan helped music composer Vishal Mishra with various inputs to the songs helping the relatively new composer to strengthen his abilities. The upcoming music sensation feels blessed to have worked with the Superstar as well considers it a rare opportunity to receive creative inputs from the actor.

Music composer Vishal Mishra who has lent music for Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan’s film Notebook gave credit to Salman Khan for being the guiding force for the captivating soundtrack. Salman Khan who is a mentor to many newcomers in the industry has not only carved a niche for himself in the acting space but the actor has also contributed his talent in the music space.

Whether it is Kashmiri Folk music or instruments, Salman Khan has a huge passion for music and he was more than happy to help his team in lending the inputs for the track. Talking about the actor Vishal Mishra said that Salman wanted him to work in a particular direction. In fact, while he was a making Bumro, Salman wanted him to use some Kashmiri words, which worked out wonderful for the song. Adding further the music composer said that Salman is such a clear vision and if you do what he asks you to, it turns out quite well.

While working, with the entire team of the Notebook including superstar Salman Khan, Ashwin Varde, Murad Khetani, and the co-producers, Vishal Mishra were grateful for receiving the freedom and trust to compose his first Solo album the way he wanted. Vishal Mishra further said that the team gave him a brief but did not intervene in the process of composing.

Notebook which is creating a right noise among the audience for its endearing and convincing love story set in 2007, exclusively shot in the valleys of Kashmir which showcases a tale for Kabir and Firdaus fall in love without even meeting each other.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

