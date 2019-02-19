Salman Khan and Cine1 Studios who are producing the upcoming film Notebook jointly donated a sum of Rs 22 lakh to the families of the martyrs' of the Pulwama attack. The film is slated to release in March this year. The film Notebook will mark the Bollywood debut of Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

The terror attack in Pulwama has left the entire nation in distress. The terror strike that is being called one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir valley since a decade, costed the life of 40 CRPF jawans. Several Bollywood celebrities shared their anger and condolences regarding the inhuman and cowardly act. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra amongst many others took to their social media accounts to give their condolences to the martyred soldiers. Furthermore, Salman Khan offered to donate money for the welfare of the families of the martyred soldiers.

Now, the actor’s production house, Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios, both of which are the joint producers of the upcoming Bollywood film Notebook, have offered to donate a sum of Rs 22 Lakhs to the families of the soldiers. In a recent statement, the producers quoted that their entire crew could shoot safely in the Valley primarily due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the CRPF and also the people of Kashmir, who have constantly ensured that law and order prevail in the region even under the most extreme circumstances. They offered their prayers for the victims and extend their heartfelt condolences to their families.

After the All India Cine Workers Association announced a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes working in the Indian film industry, Salman has replaced the singer Atif Aslam, who has a crooned a song in his film Notebook. Although there is no official statement as of now, the song will be reportedly re-recorded in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Notebook is slated to hit the screens on March 29 this year. Notebook will mark the Bollywood debut of Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal.

