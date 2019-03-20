Notebook's latest song Main Taare has created a huge buzz on social media and has till now garnered 2.5 million views in just 24 hours. The song showcases the budding love story of the actors of Firdous (Pranutan Bahl) and Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal). Talking about the film, Notebook is a romantic drama film and is said to be a remake of Teacher's Diary. The film is produced by Salman Khan and will hit the silver screens on March 29 2019.

Salman Khan all suited up in Black leather jacket teamed up with a t-shirt and jeans walking through the woods has been much loved by the audience. The song penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Vishal Mishra describes Zaheer as a common man with no special abilities truly loves Pranutan but will she love back?

The song also highlights a Notebook in which Zaheer Iqbal has written a letter to Pranutan to which she blushes. Notebook is an unusual love story set in the picturesque location of Jammu & Kashmir with an authentic set up of Valleys, Lakes. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29 2019.

Talking about the future projects, Salman Khan recently took to his official Twitter handle to make an official announcement of her next project. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen romancing with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Inshallah. The movie will be produced by Salman Khan under the banner name Salman Khan Films. Not only Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt also expressed her emotions by revealing about her dream in featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Twitter.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

Both of them will be sharing screens with each other for the first time and are excited about their role. It is said that Salman Khan will be teaming up with Bhansali after approximately 20 years. Talking about his latest project, Salman Khan will be appearing on-screens with Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat with Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani.

