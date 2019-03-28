Notebook screening: The makers of the film hosted a special screening ahead of the release of the film, where many Bollywood celebrities made their presence like Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Warina Hussain, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and many more. Film Notebook will hit the theatres on March 29, 2019. A Salman Khan Production launching two new newbies Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Notebook screening: The much awaited Salman Khan production, Notebook will hit the theatres on March 29, tomorrow. Launching neophyte Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl granddaughter of legendary actor Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar under the banner of Salman Khan’s SKF production. The storyline of the film is based upon a former army officer who takes a job as a teacher at a remote school in Kashmir, discovers a notebook from the previous instructor, soon finds himself falling in love with a woman he has never met. Ever since the trailer was drooped, fans were extremely excited to watch the movie. It is to let you all know that, this is Salman’s second launching of the newbies after film Hero, where he launched actor Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi and Sunil Sethi’s daughter Athiya Sethi, in the year 2015.

The makers of the film hosted a special screening ahead of the release of the film, where many Bollywood celebrities made their presence like Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Warina Hussain, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and many more. Apart from it, the whole casting members attended the screening. Lucca Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon looked uber-hot in a net beige dress while Warina, who made her Bollywood debut with Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, donned a red-pink dress. Beside this, Sonakshi donned a yellow floral gown looked extremely gorgeous. Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in his casual T-shirt posing against the Notebook poster. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor grabbed the attention of the shutterbugs with his grinning face.

This film has created buzz ever since its announcement. The songs in this movie have garnered much attention and scored high views on YouTube, sensed a good response from the audience. In an interview, the female lead of the film revealed her journey towards the movie, she recalled the moment when she came up the first time for the movie audition, it was a five-hour long audition after which she has been selected. Hope the newcomers sprinkle magic upon the audience and get a good response from them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More