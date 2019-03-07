Notebook song Laila: Notebook's second song Laila is a love track which awakens the feeling of love as Pranutan's Firdaus beautifully showcases her palpable love towards Kabir. The beautiful song has been crooned by Vishal Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal Mishra. Watch full song inside.

Notebook song Laila: After garnering a humongous response on the very first song of Notebook Nai Lagda, the makers have released the second love track titled Laila, which depicts the longing of Firdaus’ unrequited love featuring Pranutan. As Notebook presents the unconventional love story of two lovers, Kabir and Firdaus played by Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan respectively, the makers earlier treated fans with Kabir’s desire to meet his love in Nai Lagda, now the makers bring forth the romantic feelings of Firdaus with Laila.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s melodious voice adds warmth to the heartfelt love sequence between the unseen couple. The young singer has spilled her magic enchanting the romance against the heartwarming video. The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal Mishra.

The makers of Notebook took to their official social media handle to share the news of their latest track Laila. In the tweet, makers said- Go on the journey of love, with Firdaus! Put on your headphones & listen to #Laila, the 2nd song from #Notebook now: http://bit.ly/Notebook-Laila @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @dhvanivinod @TSeries @ItsBhushanKumar”.

Notebook’s first song titled Nai Ladga starring debutants, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal has garnered 7 million views. Not just the masses but the song has captivated the celebs as well. The glimpses of the song which portrays unconventional love story set in Kashmir has conquered millions of hearts.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation from masses.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

Here’s the link for the song – https://t.co/HyEdSxP3Yx

