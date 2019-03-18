Superstar Salman Khan has once again melted hearts with his romantic number titled Main Taare. The song featuring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal is the fourth track dropped by the makers. Helmed by national award-winning director Nitin Kakkar, the movie will be hitting the silver screens on March 29, 2019. While fans eagerly wait for the film, here's the new lovey-dovey song!

It’s the time to celebrate for all Salman Khan fans as the actor is ready to amaze you with his melodious voice. Recently, Bhai of Bollywood has released one of the most awaited songs Main Taare from his own production Notebook which is an upcoming Bollywood romantic film. Notebook is produced under Salman Khan production and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Salman Khan’s movie will be featuring Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles. The movie is said to be a remake of the 2014 film Teacher’s Diary.

The actor has lent his voice for many other Bollywood songs including Hangover, Jag Goomeya , Baby ko Bass Pasand hai, Main Hoon Hero Tera etc. Dabangg actor’s new song is being praised by fans and the audience seems to love it. This melodious track will be showcasing the love story between Firdaus and Kabir which is played by Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal respectively. Sharing his song, Salman Khan took to his official Twitter account and wrote Dekho aur Pyaar me Kho Jao and announced that the fourth song of the film Notebook is out now.

Soon after the song was released, fans have flooded the social media with positive comments for the song. Ever since the video has been released, Salman Khan fans can’t keep calm. One of the hard-core fans took to social media to write that it is much better than expected considering the fact that Salman isn’t a professional singer.

Pranutan belongs to the family of legendary Bollywood actors and she is determined to prove that acting is in her veins. Pranutan is Nutan and Tanuja’s granddaughter, Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, and Kajol’s niece. All the family members are extending their support on social media by sharing the videos and promos. Here’s one of the tweets!

Salman Khan’s production dropped their first poster on the special occasion of Valentine’s day and followed by that was the official trailer, which was released by the makers on February 19. With many interesting facts about the movie, makers are able to create all the buff with utmost ease. The audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.

Main Taare is composed by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics have been penned by Vishal Mishra, Akshay Tripathi, Kaushal Kishore, Abhendra Upadhyay and Manoj Muntashir. Here are the other 3 songs released by the makers.

