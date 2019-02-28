Notebook song Nai Lagda: The first song of Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Bahl-starrer Notebook has been finally released. Titled as Nai Lagda, the song has been crooned by Vishal Mishra and Anees Kaur. The film, which marks their debut in Bollywood, has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salman Khan.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to introduce two new talents Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal with the upcoming film Notebook. After receiving a positive reaction on the trailer, the makers of the film have released the first song of Notebook titled as Nai Lagda. Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, the song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur while the lyrics have been penned Akshay Tripathi.

As the duo fall in love in the most unexpected manner, Pranutan and Zaheer look magnetic in each frame. The melodious song sets the mood right in this season of love and is sure to emerge as the romantic chartbuster of the year. Notebook revolves around a school teacher (Pranutan Bahl) in Kashmir who leaves the school premise to get married. She gets replaced by another teacher (Zaheer Iqbal) who comes across the former’s notebook and falls in love with her.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Notebook is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 29. While Pranutan is the grand-daughter of veteran actor Nutan, Zaheer is the son of Salman Khan’s childhood friend. Before making his acting debut, Zaheer has been personally trained by the actor and has also worked as an assistant director.

Along with producing Notebook, Salman Khan is prepping for his upcoming Bharat that is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid. The actor recently grabbed headlines for joining hands with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming romantic film that is tentatively titled as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More