Notebook song Safar: Notebook starring debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is all set to release next weekend on March 29. To raise excitement for the song, the makers of the film will release the fifth song tomorrow titled Safar. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan films, Notebook is creating quite a buzz among cinephiles.

2019 is going to witness a lot of fresh faces in the Bollywood industry. Along with actors like Abhimanyu Dassani, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi and many more, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl will make their debut next week with their upcoming film Notebook. Before the film release, Notebook is making all the right buzz. After releasing songs like Nai Lagda, Laila, Bumro and Main Taare, the makers of Notebook are now all set to release the fifth song of the movie titled Safar. Composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song will be out tomorrow, i.e Saturday, March 23.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to share a small glimpse of the upcoming track. They tweeted get ready to become a part of the new journey as the 5th song of Notebook sung by Mohit Chauhan is all set to release tomorrow.

The songs of Notebook are undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film and are being loved by the audiences. Nai Lagda has garnered 10 million views on YouTube, Laila has 8 million views and Bumro has received 7 million views. Coming to Main Taare which is sung by Salman Khan, in just a few days, the song has got more than 8 million views. Clearly, moviegoers will now be waiting for Safar to be out.

Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and it is presented by Salman Khan. The film, which marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, is one of the most awaited romantic films of the year. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the theatrical screens on 29th March 2019.

Have a look at a few photos of Zaheer Iqbal and Prantuan Bahl from Notebook promotions:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More