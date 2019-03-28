Salman Khan's production venture Notebook is raising excitement in fans every passing day. With the deep storyline and attractive music album, the movie ahs already created a lot of anticipation in fans. The SKF social media account gives us insight through this adorable clipping. Captioning the video they said that this much fun and liveliness on the sets could not be possible without these kids.

Giving a brimful of cuteness, innocence, and bliss from the sets of Notebook, the makers provided an insight into the unbreakable bond that has bound the entire cast and crew together, between the kids and the entire team. Making their debut with Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan in the film, the six kids are already shining brights with their liveliness and endearing quirks on the sets. Singing, dancing, mimicking to playing pranks, the kids made Zaheer, Pranutan as well as director Nitin Kakkar relive their childhood with them.

Amusing and delightful shots from Notebook could be the perfect dose of laughter for the day. The cuteness and innocence of the kids are a treat to watch. The team is seen getting really well with their games and pranks to keep the sets full of energy and bliss.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

Notebook is Salman Khan’s third venture in the line of productions and it will be bringing two new faces to Bollywood. Salman Khan’s friend’s son Zaheer Iqbal and celebrity kid Pranutan Bahl will be debuting with Notebook this year. The movie has already collected a lot of buff around and this cute behind the scenes video has added to the craze!

