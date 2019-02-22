Salman Khan is again up to introduce newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in a romantic film Notebook. The trailer of the movie has already released and is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. It is a unique love story between the people who have not met. The film will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019.

Salman Khan has not only flourished well on-screens and became his fans favourite for his phenomenal acting and dancing. He has also won many hearts due to his down to earth personality and helping nature. Moreover, Salman Khan has also helped many actors to get an entry in the industry and have also awarded chances to the old celebs of the industry for a comeback. Now its time for a new launch, this time Salman Khan will be launching Mohnish Bahl daughter Pranutan Bahl in the movie Notebook. The movie will also be a debut of Zaheer Iqbal.

Talking about the lead female actor Pranutan Bahl, the hottie is an avid social media user and very well updates herself on Instagram. The diva is a qualified lawyer and has done her training in big law firms in Mumbai. The hottie further shared her views and emotions that when she heard about the film, she was very excited and this film is one of her dream debuts. The movie is shot in various locations of Kashmir valley and will continue its shooting schedule now in Mumbai. The film is directed by Nitik Kakkar and produced by Salman Khan along with other producers like Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani. The movie is still in its shooting period and will hit the silver screens on March 29.

Here are some breathtaking photos of the newbie:

