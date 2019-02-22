Notebook trailer celebrity and audience reaction: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan Productions upcoming project, Notebook is out on YouTube, now. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film will star newbie Panutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal. Based on the story of an ex-army officer who finds a notebook of teacher in Kashmir. With a different story plot, it will be interesting to see how movie performs at box office.

Notebook trailer celebrity and audience reaction: Panutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook trailer is all set to release today i.e. February 22. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and made under the banners of Salman Khan Films, Notebook which is based on a story of an ex-army officer who becomes a teacher in Kashmir in a school which is already in a miserable condition. It’s a story about how things change when Kabir, played by Zaheer Iqbal finds a notebook that was left by a teacher named Fidaus (Pranutan Bahl).

Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share the first poster of the film on February 16 with a caption saying can someone fall in love without meeting. Introducing the newbies in the industry with the unique love story which is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 29. Take a look at the series of posters shared by Salman Khan who himself is busy shooting for the upcoming movie Bharat starring Katrina Kaif.

#Notebooktrailer @iamzahero kya baat hain kya aawaaz hai looks really beautiful. Best of luck to the entire team check out the stunning trailer guys https://t.co/96vJRFbayu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 22, 2019

@PranutanBahl i can see a spark in you just by the trailer. Acting looks mature and superb #NotebookTrailer 🙂 — Meher 🏅 (@OfficialMeher) February 22, 2019

Soon after the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives after Jaish-e-Mohammad’s explosive-laden SUV rammed into a bus carrying jawans, the makers of the film decided to replace Atif Aslam in Notebook. In fact, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on February 17 announced that no Pakistani artiste will now be allowed to work or perform in India.

