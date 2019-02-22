Notebook Trailer: Bollywood's bhaijaan has yet again introduced us to two new faces with a bundle of energy and talent. After launching Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in his home production banner, the Dabbang actor has now launched these two fresh faces. After the release of Notebook's official trailer, many fans out their are drooling over the hotness of Zaheer Iqbal and have got an instant crush. Well then, we have brought the best 10 photos of him to make you know him better!

Notebook Trailer: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is popular for introducing newbies in the industry. This time too, he is on to bringing two new faces with his upcoming production Notebook. The movie has already been in new headlines since its announcement has has created enough buff for it. Now, the trailer is going to release today and the fans can’t keep calm.

Well, talking about the debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl who will star in this heart-touching romantic story, Salman says he’s quite confident about them. Zaheer Iqbal is going to play the male lead in the movie and has already started melting hearts with his handsome looks. The dapper boy does not have a filmy background but his father and Salman Khan have known each other for a long time. Zaheer Iqbal is going to star under the banner of SKF films. According to some reports, Salman Khan found Zaheer at a family function and got really impressed with his stage performance and the idea of launching him stuck his mind.

Salman Khan was even seen tweeting about his before when he announced the acts and expressed his love for Zaheer. Salman Khan’s bond with Zaheer’s father was also introduced by Salman on social media when he posted a photo of them together from their teenager days.

Talking about the movie, it will be based in Kashmir and revolve around a very deep love story. Once Salman Khan came on records to talk about his new launch and said that Zaheer is made for the movies, he is a fantastic actor and born star.

Now, as the official trailer of the movie is released, we are hereby introducing to you Zaheer Khan with these stunning photos! Take a look

