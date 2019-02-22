Notebook trailer review: The wait for the trailer of Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl's Notebook is finally over. The film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the Bollywood industry. Slated to hit the screens on March 29, the film is a love story based against the backdrop of Kashmir.

After a series of impactful debuts in 2018, the latest ones to make an entry in Bollywood are Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl with their upcoming film Notebook. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under the banner of Cine 1 Productions, Salman Khan is launching the duo in the film industry after introducing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma last year with LoveYatri.

A love story based against the backdrop of Kashmir, the trailer of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl’s Notebook has released today. Shot in Kashmir, the film is visually stunning. With her effortless charm and grace, it is difficult to take eyes off Pranutan while Zaheer delivers a powerful performance. The chemistry between Zaheer and Pranutan is definitely something to look out for and will melt your hearts.

Watch the trailer of Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl starrer Notebook here:

For the uninitiated, Pranutan Bahl is the granddaughter of veteran actor Nutan while Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Salman Khan’s close friend. Several reports state that Salman Khan has personally trained Iqbal before he makes his Bollywood debut. Introducing the actor in an earlier post, Salman had mentioned about how kids grow up so soon. Looking at the trailer of the film, we can say that the duo surely has a bright future ahead of them.

However, the real test for the debutantes will begin when the film hits the theatrical screens on March 29. Ultimately, it would be the film critics and audience’s verdict at the box office that determine the fate of the film.

