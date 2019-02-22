Notebook trailer: Among all the buffs the Salman Khan's production has gathered until now, here comes the most interesting one. A website recently published an article that says Notebook is inspired from a Thai movie titled Teacher's diary. With all the resemblance in storyline, the movie might actually reflect the 2014 released Thai movie. Well, here's what we could gather for the argument!

Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan has always been introducing new faces to the industry and yet again, he is on to bringing some more talented newbies. After launching Athiya Shetty and Suraj Pancholi from his 2015 release Hero and Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain with his 2018 release LoveYatri, Salman is all set to bring a fresh bundle to talent to Bollywood again with his upcoming production Notebook. The movie will star debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The female lead will be played by Pranutan, who is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of iconic actor Nutan. But Zaheer Khan has no filmi background but his father has been a friend of Salman Khan.

The movie has already created the buff it needed but the latest news about it has surfaced the internet. According to a website, Salman Khan’s romantic storyline is inspired by a Thai movie Teacher’s Diary which was released in the year 2014. It says that both of these films share a lot of similarities and both are based on the life of a teacher.

Resemblance says that Salman Khan’s production might be a reflection of this movie. Both of them revolve around a teacher’s story who visits a village and finds a book of another anonymous female teacher who was fired from the school. After the male teacher finishes reading it, he leaves his thoughts also in that diary and when the lady returns and reads it, she gets attracted to him. Well, the truth will only be out after the much-awaited movie releases.

Here’s the trailer of the Thai movie Teacher’s diary!

