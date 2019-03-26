Notebook: While talking about the latest song of Notebook titled Main Taare, Salman Khan was noted saying that he likes this song which was difficult to pull off. He further added by saying that he would not do justice to this song at all. Now, the music lovers and audience have to decide how do they like it, he further added.

Notebook: After sharing six chapters of behind the scenes from the film Notebook, now the makers have shared the seventh chapter of the behind the scenes series, where Salman Khan was seen spilling the magic off-screen. Watch behind the scene of the 4th song of Notebook. Talking about the whole experience about the song Salman Khan was noted saying that he likes this song. It’s a very difficult song to pull off. He further added by saying that he would not do justice to this song at all. After the final recording, the song started sounding soothing to ears. Now, the music lovers and audience have to decide how do they like it. Music composer Vishal Mishra also shared his thoughts about Main Taare saying if you listen to this song, it will move something inside you. The song is just a heart.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios. Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl starrer Notebook is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, this year. The makers took to their official twitter handle and shared chapter seven where they wrote, You gave so much love to Main Taare!

Debutante Zaheer Iqbal was noted saying that he knows about the pros and cons and the pressure of being launched by Salman Khan. He knows what people will say. There is a pressure to not let the superstar down. He told Zaheer that his name is associated with film and therefore the film will be screened at the 12:00 pm or 3:00 pm slots at the theatres but after that, the film will ride on us and its story. So the Notebook team knows that few people might come to watch because of him.

While Pranutan Bahl was noted saying that it is great. He is always ready with whatever he has to give us, in terms of his experiences, his life stories; he is very funny. Pranutan loves hanging out with him because his sense of humour is amazing.

