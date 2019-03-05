Notebook: Salman Khan's protege Zaheer Iqbal who is all set to step his feet in Bollywood expressed his experience of being mentored by none other than Superstar Salman Khan himself. The debutant actor has received a warm welcome by the audience, critics as well as the industry insiders ever since the trailer released.

Notebook: Bollywood’s upcoming hottie, Zaheer Iqbal will mark his debut with Salman Khan’s production Notebook. While an interview, Zaheer shared his experience with the movie and said that his character in the film named Kabir is quite different from what he is in real life. Kabir is portrayed to be a not-so-confident guy and he is not that outgoing. He is shown to be an introvert person and these characteristics have to be shown through his body language easily. The way they walk, for example, the person who is confident enough they would usually walk upright with their legs more wider, shoulders up face is straight up etc.. here the case was different, he had to make sure that he walked descent and not show more confidence in my body language to portray Kabir.

Giving insights into his transformation to slip into the character, Zaheer told that as a part of his 3 months workshop with Hemant Kher and Nitin sir prior to the film he had to make sure that he changes his body language completely according to Kabir’s characteristic. He told that he had to change the way he hugged, the way he walked, he sat and so, he had to change entirely. In his voice tone, he had to change as he could not be as loud as he is in real life. Also, he could not be as expressive as he is in real life and all of this has become possible because Nitin sir was very much clear about the character exactly what the character would and would not do and that’s what made it slightly easier for him to learn and change himself.

After assisting on several films, Zaheer Iqbal bagged the role of Kabir in Notebook with the good wishes of Salman Khan. Talking about his mentor Salman Khan Zaheer expressed his feelings and said that he has learned how to deconstruct himself for the character. Salman Sir trained him enough for all the possible roles in the future that he would do and to last long in the industry.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More