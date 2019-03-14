Leading duo Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan are much excited about their first film and are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Both of them are all set to promote their film during the Dabangg tour and will burn the dance floor with their recently released song. Notebook is a unique love story which will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and features Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles.

Even before the debut film of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, Notebook hits the screen the leading couple is all set to burn the dance floor of Dabangg Tour in Dubai. In order to leave no chance, Notebook stars are promoting their first film with utmost enthusiasm on the big platform like Dabangg tour. Zaheer and Pranutan will be seen performing on Nai Lagda, Laila and the recently released Bumro for which both the debutants were rehearsing for two days. A few days ago, three songs from the film titled Nai Lagda, Laila and Bumro got released which are garnering great responses from the audience and created a huge buzz.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation for the film. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question – can you fall in love with someone you never met? Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing to life the interesting and exciting love story of Kabir and Firdaus. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

