Mrinal Sen passes away: Noted Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday at his residence in Kolkata. He was 95. He was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, reports said. Some of his prominent works include Bhuvan Shome, Mrigayaa, Calcutta 71, Khandar, among others. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Mrinal Sen, saying it is a great loss for Bengali film industry. He was a winner of multiple National and international awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honour.

Mrinal Sen was born in Faridpur town, now in Bangladesh, on May 14, 1923. He came to Kolkata after finishing his high school in Bangladesh. He studied physics at Scottish Church College. Sen got a post-graduate degree from the University of Calcutta. He made his directorial debut movie in 1955 with Raat Bhore. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Saddened at the passing away of Mrinal Sen. A great loss to the film industry. My condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 30, 2018

