Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is happy with her performance on the show and has said that winning and losing does not make much of a difference. Hina added that some of her statements on the show were misinterpreted.

Big Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan might not have been able to win the show, but she is happy she made it to Top 2. Hina said she performed above expectations and did not think she would reach this far when she entered the house. “I have always said that I was trying to do my best to reach Top 5 at least. It was a roller coaster ride. I thought I will not make it to the finals as there were strong competitors in the house. Coming in Top 2 is a big achievement for me. I thought I would get eliminated mid-season,” she was quoted as saying by India Today.

Hina added that there was not much of a difference between her and Shilpa Shinde’s votes and not winning the show does not mean she underperformed. “I had a conversation with Salman Khan and he told me and Shilpa that we had a difference of only few thousand votes. He told us that a show like Bigg Boss has a fan following and if some viewers like a contestant more, it doesn’t mean and I or any other contestant has not performed well. Everyone has contributed to the show. Salman told us that all of you in the top 4 are winners and the rest depended on the votes,” she said.

Hina said she just wants to chill at the moment and is going on a trip with fellow contestants to mend their differences. She added that the show has been a great lesson to her and made her a better person.

