The entertainment industry seems to be in turmoil after several big celebrities have come out in open and alleged sexual harassment from their seniors in the industry. After one of the prominent comedian, Utsav Chakraborty was exposed on social media for sending indecent and explicit messages to girls, author Chetan Bhagat seems to be the new entry in the list. Chetan Bhagat’s name was highlighted after his Whatsapp conversation with a woman was shared on several social media platforms. The woman further accused Chetan Bhagat of molesting her in past. Soon after the post went viral, criticism for the 5 point someone author grew from all corners. Taking cognizance, Chetan Bhagat took to his Facebook handle and issued an apology.

Clarifying his stand on the viral Whatsapp chat screenshots, Chetan Bhagat said that he was really sorry to the concerned person. Sharing an apology the via Facebook handle, Chetan Bhagat said that he has put out this post after having a discussion with his wife.

In the post, Chetan Bhagat said that screenshots that have gone viral are genuine and he was sorry if the person felt bad. He further said the he hopes that the concerned person will accept his apology.

The best-selling author further claimed that there were no lewd messages or pictures shared or exchanged. He claimed that they hit of really well and he felt a strong connection.

The allegations against Chetan Bhagat has reportedly marked the entry of #MeToo movement in India. Earlier, Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her some 10 years back in 2008 while the two were shooting for a song in Horn Ok Pleassss. later the #MeToo fire grew after a prominent comedian Utsav Chakraborty was accused of sending lewd messages and pictures to a number of girls. Later, the AIB had also issued an apology for not taking action against Utsav despite knowing his behaviour towards women.

Recently, Queen actress, Kangana Ranaut had also accused director Vikas Bahl of harassing her and shaming her while the two were shooting for the movie.

