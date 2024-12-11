Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

The news of a sequel has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl continues to work on diverse projects, promising a mix of romance, comedy, and action for his audiences.

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for his critically acclaimed films like Chillar Party, Queen, Super 30, and Shaitaan, has officially confirmed that a sequel to Queen is in the works. In an exclusive reveal during an event hosted by a publication, Bahl shared that the project has been under development for some time and now has a clear direction.

“We have been working on Queen 2 for a while now and finally we have something concrete,” Bahl said. While he refrained from sharing specific details about the sequel, he assured fans that the movie is happening.

Bahl also hinted at other upcoming ventures, including Shaitaan 2. He admitted being tempted by the prospect of creating a cinematic universe but finds himself drawn to new stories. “I have an action thriller in mind and want to explore fresh narratives,” he added.

Allegations of Misconduct Against Vikas Bahl

Despite the excitement surrounding Queen 2, the announcement brings renewed attention to allegations of sexual harassment against Vikas Bahl. Kangana Ranaut, the lead actress in the original Queen, has previously spoken out against the filmmaker. In an interview with a  leading news channel, she supported a survivor who accused Bahl of misconduct and revealed her own uncomfortable experiences with him during the making of Queen in 2014.

Kangana alleged that Bahl would hold her uncomfortably close during social interactions, smell her hair, and make inappropriate comments.

“I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say, ‘I love how you smell K’,” revealed Kangana at the time.

Kangana also mentioned that after supporting the survivor, she lost out on a potential project with Bahl about a gold medalist from Haryana.

Legacy of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen

Released in 2013, Queen remains a landmark film, celebrated for its fresh take on female-led storytelling. Kangana Ranaut’s performance received widespread acclaim, and the movie helped popularize the slice-of-life genre in mainstream cinema.

The news of a sequel has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl continues to work on diverse projects, promising a mix of romance, comedy, and action for his audiences.

For more insights, catch the complete Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring directors Amar Kaushik (Stree 2), Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4), Vikas Bahl (Shaitaan), and Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya) discussing the challenges of crafting supernatural films.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Filed under

Bollywood News celebrity news kangana ranaut queen 2 Trending news vikas bahl

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Kapoor Family Invites PM Modi for Raj Kapoor’s 100th Anniversary, Kareena Shares PM’s Special Note For Taimur & Jeh | Viral Post

Kapoor Family Invites PM Modi for Raj Kapoor’s 100th Anniversary, Kareena Shares PM’s Special Note

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox