Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for his critically acclaimed films like Chillar Party, Queen, Super 30, and Shaitaan, has officially confirmed that a sequel to Queen is in the works. In an exclusive reveal during an event hosted by a publication, Bahl shared that the project has been under development for some time and now has a clear direction.

“We have been working on Queen 2 for a while now and finally we have something concrete,” Bahl said. While he refrained from sharing specific details about the sequel, he assured fans that the movie is happening.

Bahl also hinted at other upcoming ventures, including Shaitaan 2. He admitted being tempted by the prospect of creating a cinematic universe but finds himself drawn to new stories. “I have an action thriller in mind and want to explore fresh narratives,” he added.

Allegations of Misconduct Against Vikas Bahl

Despite the excitement surrounding Queen 2, the announcement brings renewed attention to allegations of sexual harassment against Vikas Bahl. Kangana Ranaut, the lead actress in the original Queen, has previously spoken out against the filmmaker. In an interview with a leading news channel, she supported a survivor who accused Bahl of misconduct and revealed her own uncomfortable experiences with him during the making of Queen in 2014.

Kangana alleged that Bahl would hold her uncomfortably close during social interactions, smell her hair, and make inappropriate comments.

“I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say, ‘I love how you smell K’,” revealed Kangana at the time.

Kangana also mentioned that after supporting the survivor, she lost out on a potential project with Bahl about a gold medalist from Haryana.

Legacy of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen

Released in 2013, Queen remains a landmark film, celebrated for its fresh take on female-led storytelling. Kangana Ranaut’s performance received widespread acclaim, and the movie helped popularize the slice-of-life genre in mainstream cinema.

The news of a sequel has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl continues to work on diverse projects, promising a mix of romance, comedy, and action for his audiences.

