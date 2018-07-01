Over 50 members of the Kannada film industry have condemned the decision of AMMA to bring back the rape accused Dileep. While talking to NewsX, actor Sruthi Hariharan was quoted saying, "This is about having a mutually respectful, safe, healthy working environment. As a body, AMMA is supposed to protect the interests of its members especially the vulnerable ones. What has happened is wrong and projects a reputed body in a wrong way. I stand by what we state in the letter entirely and wholly."

The Malayalam film industry is already at war over the decision of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to bring back rape- accused Dileep into its fold. Today, 50 members of the Kannada film industry have gotten together and condemned this decision of AMMA as well.

All the top actors in the Karnataka film industry have signed this letter including Sruthi Hariharan, Rakshit Shetty, Shraddha Srinath, Diganth, Meghana Raj, Chetan and Aindrita Ray. Directors like Kavitha Lankesh, Prakash Rai, Yograj Bhat, Giriraj B.M and even producers like Jack Manju, Jayathirtha and Maruthi have also added their signatures.



Actress Shruti Hariharan explained this decision to NewsX stating, “This is about having a mutually respectful, safe, healthy working environment. As a body, AMMA is supposed to protect the interests of its members especially the vulnerable ones. What has happened is wrong and projects a reputed body in a wrong way. I stand by what we state in the letter entirely and wholly. We are not passing judgement on the accused actor’s guilt or innocence. We are instead questioning the move to reinstate the actor while the case is under investigation, and the message that such a move sends out.”

In a strongly worded statement to the AMMA, members of the Kannada film industry (like actors, producers directors) and members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equality have slammed its decision to reinstate Dileep. They wrote, “Although we of KFI & FIRE espouse the Constitutional notion of ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ we deem AMMA’s reinstatement as even more inappropriate since the victim has been a member of AMMA and the accused has yet to be acquitted of all wrongdoing.”



The members added, “With issues like women’s safety and gender equality being at the forefront of national debate, our cinema industries have strong responsibilities to blaze exemplary trails for the rest of society. We of KFI and FIRE ask that AMMA immediately revoke its judgement to reinstate Mr. Dileep until all charges are cleared and uphold the moral compasses that our film industries at their best possess. We anticipate swift, sincere action from AMMA, upon which we intend to join hands in building safe & healthy working environments for all our industry personnel.” The letter has been signed by 50 of them and sent to AMMA.



Recently, actresses Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambessan, Geetu Mohandas and the assault survivor quit the Women in Cinema Collective as soon as AMMA reinstated Dileep. Actresses Parvathy, Padmapriya, and Revathy sent a to AMMA questioning them about this controversial decision. Post this, many key members of the Malayalam film industry lashed out at AMMA and issued a statement with 100 signatories questioning the AMMA office bearers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More