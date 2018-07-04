The Dirty Picture star Vidya Balan is all set to entertain you with her upcoming movie NTR biopic. Tumhari Sulu actor will be seen playing the role of N. T. Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam. N. T. Rama Rao is a politician who served as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Rao’s son Balakrishna will be seen playing the role of NTR. The movie is directed by Krish and produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. 

According to sources, Jisshu will be seen playing the role of ace filmmaker LF Prasad, who was behind the success of NTR’s career as a screen actor. Prasad along with Mana Desam introduced NTR in 1949.

