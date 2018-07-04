Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of N. T. Rama Rao's wife in NTR biopic. The film is directed by Krish and will be produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed Balan's role in the biopic on his official Twitter account.

The Dirty Picture star Vidya Balan is all set to entertain you with her upcoming movie NTR biopic. Tumhari Sulu actor will be seen playing the role of N. T. Rama Rao’s wife Basavatarakam. N. T. Rama Rao is a politician who served as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Rao’s son Balakrishna will be seen playing the role of NTR. The movie is directed by Krish and produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Vidya Balan in #NTR biopic… She enacts the part of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam… NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR… Directed by Krish… Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri [co-producing #1983Biopic in Hindi]. #NTRBiopic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

According to sources, Jisshu will be seen playing the role of ace filmmaker LF Prasad, who was behind the success of NTR’s career as a screen actor. Prasad along with Mana Desam introduced NTR in 1949.

