N.T Rama Rao was a legendary actor and also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh whose life journey has been filmed in this movie. To showcase his rollercoaster ride of life, his son Nandamuri Balakrishna has himself took the throne and will be essaying the role of his father. The movie is made in two parts, one being Kathanayakudu and the other one being Mahanayakudu. This much-awaited biopic is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

N.T Rama Rao was a legendary actor and also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh whose life journey has been filmed in this movie. To showcase his rollercoaster ride of life, his son Nandamuri Balakrishna has himself took the throne and will be essaying the role of his father. The movie is made in two parts, one being Kathanayakudu and the other one being Mahanayakudu. This much-awaited biopic is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

As the first part of this biopic got released yesterday, fans went crazy over it. Not just the massive fanbase but also the celebrities whole of the south was going gaga over it until the time they received this grim piece of news. In just a few hours of release, the Balakrishna starrer movie got leaked online and the site Tamil Rockers made it available to download. This scandalous site has been a problem for south Indian filmmakers for a long time now as they even leaked Rajinikanth’s 2.0 earlier. The makers of the biopic are now taking action to make this piracy stop and get the leaked film down the sites.

Well, even after all these wrong-doing of this notorious website, the box-office collection of the movie has not got affected and it is clearly ruling from the first day itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More