Actor and filmmaker Sumanth Kumar on Monday morning shared a glimpse from the much anticipated Telugu film titled N.T.R: Kathanayakudu which is a biopic based on actor-politician N. T. Rama Rao, also known as NTR. The biopic stars Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. While Nandamuri Balakrishna will be essaying the role of NTR, Vidya Balan will be playing the role of NTR’s first wife.

The makers of the film shared a glimpse from the film on Instagram and the poster has gone viral! Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to get released. Directed by Krish, N.T.R Kathanayakudu is slated to hit the big screen on January 9 this year. With the film just a few days away from its release, the glimpse shared has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is one of the most awaited films of this year and has been produced by Sai Korrapati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Vishnu Induri under the banner of NBK Films. N.T.R: Kathanayakudu is being presented by Vibri Media banners.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Raja and Bharath Reddy in key roles.

