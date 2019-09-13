The Dream Girl lead actress Nushrat Bharucha's beautiful photos can help you get over boozy Friday and will definitely make it a Fri-Yay, here is all you need to know about the actress from her struggling days to her big run Dream Girl.

Nushrat Bharucha, the beautiful actress has marked her divergent role in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana and it is a big break for her after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar ka Punchnama as she was playing a role of a nasty women in other films but now she is playing a different role in her latest film Dream Girl and has received a big thumbs up from the audience.

Nushrat marked her debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and after that she was starred in other films like Kal Kissne Dekha, Love Sex Aur Dhokha which eventually was a big flop in her career but she picked her career up with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and was recognised after that film, she did the film opposite Kaartik Aaryan and the duo was much appreciated for their acting in the peppy comedy film and after that she did many films with Kaartik Aaryan but now she is seen with the multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurana in this quirky tale Dream Girl.

The 34-year-old actress in a recent media interaction opened up about her struggling days and said she was even rejected from Slumdog Millionaire because of her good girls as the filmmakers thought she was way too good looking to portray the role of slum girl, later the role was given to Freida Pinto.

Nushrat has never failed to impress us with her amazing acting and her item numbers and now she is up to impre3s with her Instagram as her profile looks more like a magazine that makes people doubt about that she is an actress or a cover girl, so here we are to bless you with her amazing pictures and the actress has given us some fashion goals from ethnic outfit to a peppy party dress, here is all you need to make your Friday to Fri-yay.

