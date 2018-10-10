Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is raising temperatures on social media with her latest photos. Dressed in a white bodysuit paired with floral shorts and a cover-up, Nushrat Bharucha is giving major vacation vibes and is taking the fashion metre a notch higher.

As Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha basks over the success of her latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to sweep her fans off their feet with her glamorous avatar. Taking the audience by a sweet surprise, Nushrat took to her official Instagram account on October 9 to share her latest photos as she vacations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Looking mesmerising more than ever, Nushrat can be seen soaring temperatures in a white bodysuit paired with patterned shorts and a cover-up. To take the fashion metre a notch higher, Nushrat completed her look with a hat and sunglasses. Needless to say that with minimal makeup and a bright smile, the diva is stealing million hearts with her latest glamorous avatar.

After Nushrat shared the photo on her Instagram account, the photos garnered over 153, 802 likes and the comment section has been bombarded with lovely comments complimenting the diva for her beauty and stunning looks.

Workwise, Nushrat Bharucha’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Titu co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh emerged as a blockbuster and made a glorious entry into the Rs 100 crore club. After this, she has been signed in for Hansal Mehta’s next film Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Check out Nushrat Bharucha’s sizzling photos that melt hearts:

