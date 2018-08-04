Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who recently won millions of hearts with her phenomenal performance in blockbuster comedy film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has set the Internet on fire with her sultry photoshoot for GQ magazine and her sexy curves, striking poses and stunning expressions are making her look absolutely stunning in the latest photoshoot which has been ruling the Internet.

The actress has made it big in Bollywood without any connections and the industry and without a godfather. She made her debut in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka but shot to fame with her exceptional performance in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama which was released in 2011 and Nushrat’s performance was highly applauded both by critics as well as fans. She later featured in films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, among others and her recent role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was also helmed by Luv Ranjan and also featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Nushrat’s sizzling photoshoot has been captured by Tarun Vishwa and she has been styled by Tanya Vohra and Vijendra Bharadwaj. Her makeup and hair has been done by Deepa Verma. Her hairdo, her stylish strapless dress and her sexy curves is what is making this photoshoot go viral. Nushrat’s photos are all over the Internet and the photoshoto has taken social media by storm.

The photoshoot has gone viral on social media in no time and we must say that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress is looking smoking hot in the photos.

