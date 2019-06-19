Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Kaushal will be playing the lead role in Shailesh R Singh's upcoming movie Hurdang which will be helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce this news and revealed that the film will be a love story which will be set in Prayagraj.

According to media reports, the shooting of Hurdang will begin in July this year. Fillmaker Shailesh R Singh, who has produced movies like Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi, will be producing this movie.

The film will also star Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in a key role. The story of the film is inspired by true events which took place in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) during the 1990s when thousands of college students protested for days and fought for their rights.

ANNOUNCEMENT… Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in #Hurdang… A love story set in #Prayagraj… Filming begins 1 July 2019… Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt… Produced by Shaailesh R Singh [#MentalHaiKya and #JabariyaJodi]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Hurdang will showcase a love story which began during those protests in Prayagraj. Nushrat Bharucha, who is best known for her phenomenal performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Turram Khan which is a Hansal Mehta film.

She will also be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Arbaaz Khan-starrer Dream Girl. Sunny Kaushal, who is Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother, was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer gold. Apart from Hurdang, he will also be seen in Bhangra Paa Le.

