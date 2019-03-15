Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set to appear in Salman Khan's next production which will go on floors in the next few months. The film is a wedding drama film of a small town. Director of Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl, Raaj Sandhilya is brought on-board for writing the dialogues of the film.

Bollywood star Salman Khan is not only a good actor but also has a heart of gold. The superstar has not only impressed fans with his acting skills but has also proved to be a great mentor by giving chance to the budding actors and introduced them to the big screens. From Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Sooraj Pancholi to Athiya Shetty, there is a long list. After Notebook, Salman is all set to produce a wedding drama. The reports revealed that the film will feature Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha. Reports say that Raaj Sandhilya, who is directing Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl, is brought on board as a dialogue writer for the film.

The film narrates a love story of a small town and a wedding. The film will go on floors in the next few months and will be shot around in Delhi. Talking about Salman Khan, he has just completed the shoot for his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif and is currently on his Dabangg tour with Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva. Salman is also all set for his cop film Dabangg 3 which will go floors next month. Reports also reveal that the movie can also clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Nushrat Bharucha commenced her acting career in 2006 in the movie Jai Santoshi Maa. The diva came into limelight after appearing in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

