Nushrat Bharucha's mother has opened up about her daughter's marriage plans. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Chhalaang and Hurdang.

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most hottest actors in Bollywood. When she is not on the silver screen, she manages to raise temperatures on social media with her sizzling photos. In a recent interview with a news portal, Nushrat’s mother opened up about her daughter’s marriage plans and hinted that the actor might tie the knot soon. Speaking about her daughter’s marriage, Nushrat’s mother said that they want her to settle now. They are going to push her now to get married very soon. They have given her enough time already and now she would have to listen to them.

The actress then revealed that she is quite open about her dating life with her parents. When ever she is dating someone, she makes sure that the man meets her parents. However, she also lets her parents know that he is currently dating him and if the relationship is successful, they would tie the knot. But if it doesn’t happen, they should understand that it is okay.

In the same interview, Nushrat also revealed her parents reaction to a revealing outfit in Chhote Chhote Peg song in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrat said that she did not tell her parents anything about the song because she thought it would be better once the song is released. When she came home after the promotions, her parents played the song on Tv. Soon after it was on, her father asked her if she is wearing a bra. To which, she responded that it is a bralet. There is a difference between the two.

On the professional front, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao and Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal.

